Playboi Carti Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Playboi Carti is facing two criminal charges in Georgia after being accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend a few days before Christmas.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and hindering a person making an emergency telephone call.

According to public records, he was released the following day on a $100,000 U.S. bond.

The alleged victim told police an argument about a paternity test on Dec. 20 turned physical and Carti grabbed her by the throat, pushed her and held her neck. She said she managed to get away and into her car but claimed Carti attempted to pull her out of the vehicle and prevent her from using its SOS feature to call police.

In the arrest affidavit, officers said they noted visible injuries to the woman’s neck, chest and back. She told them she was 14 weeks pregnant and had been dating Carti for two years but living with Carti for only five months.

Carti’s lawyer Brian Steel told TMZ, which was first to report on Carti's arrest, that his client was falsely accused and “this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”