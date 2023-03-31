Podcast Host Imagines Every PM As Lead Singer Of '80s Metal Band

If you have ever imagined what every Canadian prime minister since Confederation would look like as the lead singer of an ’80s hair metal band… well, it’s your lucky day.

Craig Baird of the Canadian History Ehx podcast tweeted A.I. images Friday of this country’s 24 leaders – from Sir John A. MacDonald to Justin Trudeau – as he imagines they would look if they fronted a hair metal band.

“I thought it would be a cool way to help people learn about the PMs and I wanted to make it something fun,” Baird told iHeartRadio.ca. “I thought the 80s lead singers would create some really fun results and was pretty happy with how they turned out.”

Some people have noted that Lester B. Pearson bears a resemblance to singer Neil Young and Sir Robert Borden looks like comedian Ben Stiller. Jean Chretien is rockin' some killer sideburns, Joe Clark dons some not-suited-for-head-banging glasses, and John Diefenbaker is clearly fronting a British band.

Check out all 24 in the Twitter thread below: