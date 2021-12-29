Poem Tupac Shakur Penned In Prison Up For Sale

A poem Tupac Shakur wrote while behind bars is up for sale – for a whopping $95,000 U.S.

Handwritten on a 8” x 10.5” sheet of lined notebook paper, the work is titled “All [Eye] Was Lookin 4” and is dated Aug. 26, 1995 – a year before Shakur’s death.

It was penned for Simi Chouhan while Shakur was serving time for a sexual assault and signed “from the heart of 2Pac.”

“Will she see my true colors will she know my heart is pure / Will it be her love that heals my heart can she be the cure,” Shakur wrote. “Will she be too scared 2 take a chance will my affection be ignored / Or does she want me, like I want her?”

Shakur was released from prison two months later and recorded his fourth studio album, All Eyez on Me.

The memorabilia is being offered for sale by Moments In Time.

A handwritten letter Shakur wrote to Chouhan from prison was sold in 2017 for $4,290 U.S.