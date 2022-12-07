Pogues Frontman Shane MacGowan Hospitalized With Infection

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday to update fans on the 64-year-old singer’s condition after he was hospitalized last week.

“He is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok,” Victoria Mary Clarke wrote. “I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

She thanked “everyone who has been sending good wishes” for MacGowan.

Clarke told the Irish Mirror that her husband of four years was admitted to hospital last Friday but she was hopeful he would be released sometime this week. She did not give specifics about his health.

“He’s a bit frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants to get out,” she said. “Please don’t get too worried. I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

MacGowan has had mobility issues since suffering a fractured pelvis in a fall in 2015. The singer, who has been open about his battles with alcohol and drugs, lost all his teeth but, in 2015, underwent surgery on his jaw and was fitted with a new set of teeth.

The Pogues split in 1996 after more than a decade but reunited in 2001. The band’s final performance was in 2014.