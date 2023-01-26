Police Check On Britney Spears After Fans Call 911

Britney Spears fans called 911 after the pop star shut down her Instagram account for the seventh time in less than a year.

“I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger,” a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six on Wednesday.

Police cited privacy issues for not disclosing if officers spoke directly to Spears.

TMZ reported that officers did, in fact, show up at her home in Thousand Oaks, California at around 11 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a wellness check. It cited sources as saying Spears was “annoyed.”

On Thursday, Spears tweeted: “The police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

The singer said officers only made it as far as the gate to her property and “quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Spears added: “I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

Last week, after changing her name to River Red on her Instagram account, Spears wrote that people will call her “CRAY CRAY” if she acts “too kooky or silly.”

Spears was released from a conservatorship in November 2021, allowing her to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.