Police Conduct Welfare Check On Marilyn Manson

Police officers showed up to the Los Angeles home of Marilyn Manson on Wednesday night after a friend of the rock star reportedly became concerned about being unable to reach him.

Video posted by TMZ shows officers trying unsuccessfully to contact someone on the gated property.

According to the outlet, police returned hours later but left after a rep for Manson assured them the singer was fine and simply did not want to open the gate.

The welfare check on Manson came only two days after several women, including his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, went public with allegations of abuse. In a statement of his own, Manson dismissed the claims as “horrible distortions of reality.”

Manson, who has been dropped by his record label, got some support late Wednesday from ex-wife Dita Von Teese.

“Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

In what she called her “sole statement on this matter,” Von Teese said “abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship.”