Poll: 16% Of U.S. Adults Identify As 'Avid' Taylor Swift Fans

A little more than half of U.S. adults admit they like Taylor Swift – but only 16 percent consider themselves to be “avid” fans of the singer.

Of these, 44 percent said they consider themselves to be “Swifties,” according to a poll conducted earlier this month by Morning Consult.

The survey found that 74 percent of avid Swift fans are white and a little more than half are female. Most live in suburban areas and 49 percent have a household income of less than $50,000 U.S.

Nearly half (45 percent) are millennials and the rest are almost evenly split between Gen Xers (21 percent) and baby boomers (23%).

They named 1989 and Swift’s self-titled debut as her best albums, with evermore coming in last.

The poll of 2,204 U.S. adults, conducted March 3 to 5, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. The poll of 356 “avid” fans has a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points.