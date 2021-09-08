Polo G Facing Gun Charge After Traffic Stop

More legal woes for rapper Polo G, who was arrested Monday in Los Angeles after police allegedly found firearms during a vehicle search.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, and an unidentified male juvenile passenger were pulled over at around 4:30 p.m. PT. (The arrest report does not indicate why officers made the traffic stop.)

Police said they found two loaded guns in the vehicle.

Polo G was released from custody on Tuesday on $35,000 U.S. bond and is due back in court on Jan. 6, 2022. There has been no comment from the rapper or his reps.

In June, Polo G was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami and charged with battery against a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.

Police there also said a search of the vehicle uncovered two firearms.

Bartlett took to Twitter to accuse authorities of “playin’ foul” and claimed one of the officers “told us they was on us since we Off our Jet.”