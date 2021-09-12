Pop Smoke's Crypt Targeted By Vandals

Police in New York City are investigating an act of vandalism at the resting place of rapper Pop Smoke.

According to TMZ, someone may have tried to remove the rapper’s casket from a mausoleum at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was fatally shot in February 2020.

"An incident of vandalism took place on our grounds early Saturday,” Green-Wood spokesperson Jeff Simmons told The New York Post. “We immediately notified the authorities and are in touch with the family.

“Given the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

TMZ reported that investigators believe the crypt was vandalized sometime between 2:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. There were no security cameras at the site.