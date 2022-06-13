Post Malone Announces 2 Shows In Canada

Break out the rosé – Post Malone is coming to Canada!

The 26-year-old rap star is bringing his Twelve Carat Tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 20 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Nov. 6.

Roddy Ricch will be the special guest at the Vancouver show.

Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Post Malone’s tour is in support of his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. It will be the first time he has performed in Toronto since February 2020 and in Vancouver since September 2019.