Post Malone, Canada's Tyler Armes Settle 'Circles' Lawsuit

Canadian musician Tyler Armes has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Post Malone over the 2019 hit “Circles.”

As the trial was set to begin in Los Angeles on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright indicated there was a settlement, Billboard reported.

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed and lawyers for both sides have not commented.

Armes, a member of Down with Webster, filed a lawsuit against Malone (whose real name is Austin Post) and Canadian producer Frank Dukes (aka Adam Feeney) in 2020 seeking songwriter and producer credits as well as his share of royalties from “Circles.”

According to the statement of claim, Armes was invited by Malone’s manager Dre London to join he, Malone and Dukes at a Toronto club on the night of Aug. 7, 2018. “When Post found out that Armes was a talented multi-instrumental musician, he was excited and said, ‘let’s write a tune!’

After the show, the men went to Duke’s Toronto studio. “From approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 8, 2018 until 9:00 a.m. that morning, Armes, Post and Dukes worked together in the studio, with Armes on bass, Post on drums and Dukes playing guitar and keyboards,” the lawsuit reads.

“Armes and Dukes co-wrote the chords for the song on the keyboard, and Armes co-wrote and had significant input in the bassline for the song. Armes also had input on the guitar parts in the song, including co-writing the guitar melody which is played in the introduction to the song and which repeats throughout the song.”

Armes said when Malone shared “Circles” on Instagram, he texted London: “I have never asked for anything I don’t deserve … I was part of the writing process. Trying to be fair here. Not asking for much. Would just like credit and minimal [publishing royalties]."

London allegedly replied: "Just showed Posty the message. He said he remembers. U played a tune on the bass then he played more of it after.”

Armes claimed Malone offered to him five percent of the publishing royalties but when he asked for more, a rep for Malone and Dukes revoked the offer.

“Defendants’ refusal to credit Armes as a co-writer and co-producer of the Song has resulted in significant harm to Armes’ reputation, career and cost him a host of opportunities,” the lawsuit alleges.

Lawyers representing Malone called Armes’ claims “utterly baseless” and accused him of seeking an “unearned windfall.” They countersued Armes, seeking a court ruling that he “did not write or author any portion” of the song and “is not entitled to any of the revenue.”

Last April, a judge denied Malone’s request to dismiss the case but also said Armes has no rights in the final version of "Circles" but could be entitled to rights in the early version of the song.

The trial was expected to last four days.