Post Malone Looks Forward To His Post-Music Years
Post Malone has shared his thoughts on touring and his goal of stepping out of the spotlight to be "like a kid again."
The 26-year-old, whose fourth studio album twelve carat toothache is due out soon, wrapped up his Runaway Tour just as COVID-19 lockdowns were beginning in 2020.
“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them, but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker,” Post told Billboard. “My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me. There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times.
“It’s the give-and-take — you give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”
Post is not expected to hit the road again until 2023, likely in support of a deluxe edition of twelve carat toothache.
Modelling a Catherine Hahn custom dress on the cover of Billboard, Post said he's in a place where he doesn't need to worry about his future.
“No one knows for sure like, ‘Oh, I’m going to be good [financially],’ but I like to hope that with what I have done so far, my family is good, everybody’s good for generations to come,” he explained, “with frugal spending and getting rid of some of the bulls**t that I don’t need.”
Asked what he is looking forward to the most, Post replied: “A ranch and solar panels, or a hydro-powered living situation. Kicking it, nothing to do … I’ve made music for years and years, and down the line, I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things. Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn’t need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass.”
