Post Malone Performing Pokémon 25th Anniversary Virtual Concert

Post Malone will perform a virtual concert later this month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the Pokémon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome,” the rapper said, in a release.

The free streaming event kicks off at 7 pm ET on Feb. 27 on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels as well as on the Pokémon anniversary website.

The show serves as the launch of this year’s P25 Music in partnership with Universal Music Group. Katy Perry teased the “global music celebration” last month.