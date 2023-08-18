Post Malone Revealed His Weight Loss Secret To Joe Rogan

Post Malone visibily looks different these days and he says he owes it all to giving up soda pop.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the rapper-singer admitted the secret to his new health regimen.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad,” he told Rogan. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty [then] I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

Rogan agreed with Posty, giving his two cents on drinking the sugary stuff.

“The problem is when people [drink soda] all day every day, your body doesn’t know what to do with that sugar because it’s so unnatural … the key to those things is every now and then, you know?" he added. "Every now and then you reward yourself with a Coca-Cola and you’re like, ‘Ah, this is nice.’ Your body never gets that sugar in the wild. You get sugar in fruit. When you have a glass of sugar water, it’s pouring right into your bloodstream. Your body is like, ‘What the f**k is this?'”

Before he began dieting, Post Malone admitted he was 240 pounds, but he's since dropped down to 185.

Back in April, he addressed rumours that his weight loss was due to drugs. On Instagram he cleared things up, writing, “i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”