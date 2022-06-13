Post Malone Reveals He's Engaged... And A Dad

Post Malone casually mentioned on Monday that he is both engaged and the proud father of a baby girl.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 26-year-old rap star referred to his unidentified partner as “my fiancée” and their “daughter.”

Malone confirmed on May 3 that he was going to be a first-time father but offered no timeline.

He has largely kept his romantic life out of the spotlight. His relationship with Ashlen Diaz reportedly ended in late 2018 after three years and, in early 2020, he was linked to Baek Ye-jin, a 29-year-old South Korean artist who goes by the name MLMA.

But, in January 2021, Malone was snapped out in West Hollywood with a mystery woman.

Malone announced on Monday that he is going out on tour this fall, with stops at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 20 and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Nov. 6.