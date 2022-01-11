Post Malone's Manager Urges Label To Release His 4th Album

Post Malone’s manager has called out his record label for seemingly sleeping on the rap star’s fourth studio album.

“Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t,” Dre London wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, adding a shrugging emoji.

“Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! … It’s Time!!!”

It will be the first collection of new music from Post Malone since 2019’s wildly successful Hollywood’s Bleeding, which spawned hits like “Circles” and earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

In November, the rapper previewed the new album with “One Right Now,” a collaboration with Canada’s The Weeknd.

Universal has not announced a release date for the album.