Post Malone's Music Festival Cancelled

Post Malone’s Posty Fest, scheduled for Halloween weekend, has been cancelled.

Live Nation, issued a statement blaming “logistical issues” for pulling the plug.

Variety reported that its sources claim Posty Fest organizers were having difficulty implementing COVID-19 protocols in Texas. (Live Nation policy is to require mask or vaccination mandates.)

The two-day festival in Arlington, Texas was scheduled to include performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow and, of course, Post Malone.

Last year’s Posty Fest was cancelled due to the pandemic.