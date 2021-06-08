Post Malone's Rosé Debuts In Canada

Post Malone fans in Canada will soon be able to sip his rosé, Maison No. 9.

Thousands of bottles will be available across the country this week – but if the wine’s success south of the border is any indication, they will sell out quickly.

When Malone launched Maison No. 9 last year, 500,000 bottles were snatched up.

Canada’s biggest booze retailer, Ontario’s LCBO, has only 3,000 cases (36,000 bottles) on hand.

Distributor E. & J. Gallo Winery has suggested a $29.95 retail price but how much you will pay depends on what province you're in: The LCBO is selling Maison No. 9 for $29.70 but Nova Scotia's NSLC has it priced at $34.99. Calgary's zyn.ca currently shows the rosé for $26.00.

Maison No. 9 hails from Provence, France and consists of 45 percent Grenache, 25 percent Cinsault, 15 percent Syrah and 15 percent Merlot. It comes in slim bottles adorned with the nine of swords – reportedly Malone’s favourite Tarot card.

"Rosé is the best food wine on the planet," said Vancouver-based wine expert Ron Wilson of cheapandcheerful.ca. "It goes with EVERYTHING."

Remember to put the chilled bottles on coasters so they doesn't leave... Circles.