Post Malone Selling Clothing For Babies, Kids

New dad Post Malone has launched a collection of clothing and accessories for kids.

PostyCo Kids, now available for preorder, includes T-shirts and hoodies as well as a cap ($33) and a tote bag ($53).

The “Dimitri On My Shoulder” onesie sells for $60 and a toddler-sized “Cutest Lil Guy Ever” hoodie in pink or white is $80.

“The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rockstars with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles,” according to a release. “Our little ones and your little ones can rock out in a range of apparel and accessories including a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring the raddest pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more.”

The 26-year-old rap star recently shared news that his fiancée welcomed their first child, a girl, in May.