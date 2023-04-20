Preston Pablo Hypes Taco Bell's 'Messy Together' Campaign

Taco Bell Canada has enlisted singer-songwriter Preston Pablo for its new “Messy Together” campaign.

“I grew up eating Taco Bell – a Crunchwrap Supreme with a side of Nacho Fries Supreme is my go-to order," the 21-year-old said, in a release. “So, it was a no-brainer when I was asked to be part of this campaign. Messy Together is confident, fun, and playful, and I wanted to write lyrics to match this tone.”

Pablo, who was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the JUNOs in March, is riding high thanks to his Banx & Ranx collaboration “Flowers Need Rain.”

In 2021, Taco Bell in the U.S. introduced Lil Nas X as its first “chief impact officer”, Megan Thee Stallion launched a partnership with Popeyes and Canada's Drake invested in Dave's Hot Chicken. Acts like BTS, Travis Scott and J Balvin have had campaigns with McDonalds.

Check out a commercial featuring Pablo’s track: