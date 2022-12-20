Primal Scream's Martin Duffy Dies From Brain Injury At 55

Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy has died from a head injury he sustained in a fall. He was 55.

“A terrible shock and we're in bits but we have such love around us,” tweeted his brother Steve Duffy. “He had a gift with music but even more of one with people. Love you Martin, proud of what you did and all you were. We're with you brother.”

Duffy died surrounded by family members, including his son Louie, according to his brother. “Everyone who knew Martin loved him,” he wrote. “He was the real deal, our shining star.”

RIP DUFFY PRIMAL SCREAM DYA KNOW WHAT I MEAN LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 20, 2022

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess called it “another tragic loss of a beautiful soul.” He tweeted: “Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob [Collins] – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with.”

Duffy was in his teens when he joined indie rock band Felt in the early 1980s and went on to record seven studio albums with the band. He also played keyboards on Primal Scream’s first two albums, Sonic Flower Groove and Primal Scream, and then joined the Scottish band when Felt called it quits in 1989.

Duffy remained in the band until his death, making him the third-longest serving member of Primal Scream behind Bobby Gillespie and Andrew Innes.

In addition to releasing a solo album, Duffy played on recordings by artists like Beth Orton, Paul Weller and the Chemical Brothers.