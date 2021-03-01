Prince Memorabilia Up For Auction

A collection of Prince memorabilia – including a ruffled silk shirt he wore in the 1984 film Purple Rain – is up for auction.

The shirt is expected to fetch $60,000 (all figures U.S.) from RR Auction, as is a Cloud electric guitar custom-made for Prince.

Fans with at least $25,000 to spend can slip into a gold outfit made up of a crop top Prince wore during his 1997-98 Jam of the Year World Tour and high-waisted pants he wore at the American Music Awards in 1995.

Other items in the auction include a notebook with eight pages of Prince’s handwritting, autographed Lovesexy and For You albums, handwritten lyrics for “Face 2 Face” and Versace sunglasses supposedly worn by the singer. A "Prince Nelson" signature clipped from a cheque is expected to go for at least $1,200.

One of the most unusual items is a cassette tape with two voice mail messages from Prince that RR Auction estimates is worth at least $5,000.

Online bids are being accepted until March 10. The auction is not authorized by The Prince Estate. The singer died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.