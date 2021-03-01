Prince Memorabilia Up For Auction
A collection of Prince memorabilia – including a ruffled silk shirt he wore in the 1984 film Purple Rain – is up for auction.
The shirt is expected to fetch $60,000 (all figures U.S.) from RR Auction, as is a Cloud electric guitar custom-made for Prince.
Fans with at least $25,000 to spend can slip into a gold outfit made up of a crop top Prince wore during his 1997-98 Jam of the Year World Tour and high-waisted pants he wore at the American Music Awards in 1995.
Other items in the auction include a notebook with eight pages of Prince’s handwritting, autographed Lovesexy and For You albums, handwritten lyrics for “Face 2 Face” and Versace sunglasses supposedly worn by the singer. A "Prince Nelson" signature clipped from a cheque is expected to go for at least $1,200.
One of the most unusual items is a cassette tape with two voice mail messages from Prince that RR Auction estimates is worth at least $5,000.
Online bids are being accepted until March 10. The auction is not authorized by The Prince Estate. The singer died in 2016 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Prince