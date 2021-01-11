Priyanka Chopra Wants A Lot Of Babies With Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is the only member of the Jonas Brothers without a child – but this could soon change, according to wife Priyanka Chopra.

“I do want children, as many as I can have,” the 38-year-old actress told The Sunday Times. “A cricket team? I’m not so sure.” (Cricket teams have 11 players.)

Chopra and Jonas, 28, celebrated their second anniversary last month. She insisted the difference in their ages and cultural backgrounds has not posed any challenges.

“Nick took to India like a fish to water,” said Chopra. “But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

Chopra has previously said “having a family is very important to me and it always has been.”

A former Miss World, she was a Bollywood star when she landed a lead role on the U.S. series Quantico (the first season was filmed in Montreal), which was followed by roles in the Baywatch movie and forthcoming The Matrix 4. Chopra has also released several singles, including 2013's "Exotic" featuring Pitbull.

Jonas’ olders brothers and bandmates have three children between them – Kevin has two with wife Danielle and Joe welcomed one with wife Sophie Turner.