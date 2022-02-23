Procol Harum's Gary Brooker Dies At 76

Procol Harum singer and pianist Gary Brooker, who co-wrote the band’s signature song “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” died last Saturday at his home in England. He is 76.

According to a statement, Brooker had been receiving treatment for cancer.

“He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary,” it read. "He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur (and his surreal inter-song banter made a fascinating contrast with the gravitas of Procol Harum’s performances).”

Brooker co-founded the Paramounts in 1962 and shared stages with The Rolling Stones. Procol Harum was formed in 1966. Brooker kicked off his solo career in 1979 and joined Eric Clapton’s band for several years. He also performed in Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band and Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings.

Brooker revived Procol Harum in 1990 and they continued touring until 2019.

He was made a member of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 and, in 2018, “A Whiter Shade of Pale” was inducted into the Singles Category at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Brooker is survived by his wife of 54 years, Franky.