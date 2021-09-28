Production Begins On Céline Dion Feature Documentary

Céline Dion will be the subject of a feature-length documentary directed by Irene Taylor with the Canadian singer’s participation and support.

“I've always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven’t seen before,” Dion said, in a release. “I know she’ll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way.”

The still-untitled film, produced by Sony Music Entertainment (SME) with SME Canada and Taylor’s company Vermilion, is being touted as “the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history.”

It promises to “delve deep into Dion’s singular life experience,” according to the release.

“Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Céline Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker,” said Taylor. “Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world.”