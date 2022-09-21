Prosecutors Reviewing Case Against Marilyn Manson

Prosecutors in Los Angeles said Tuesday they will begin reviewing evidence against Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of sex assault and domestic violence dating back more than a decade.

“This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously,” read a statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it handed over the results of its 19-month investigation into the shock rocker.

A number of women have gone public with allegations against Manson, including some who have filed civil lawsuits against him. Through his lawyer, Manson has denied all the accusations.

Earlier this year, a judge tossed out a lawsuit filed by Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters, who had alleged sexual assault, battery and harassment.

In March, Manson filed a lawsuit against his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood, who has spoken up about years of alleged abuse by Manson. He alleged defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress and called Wood’s allegation of physical and sexual abuse a “malicious falsehood” that has derailed his career.

Last year, Manson said in a statement that the allegations against him are "horrible distortions of reality" and insisted his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."