Prosecutors want Canada’s Tory Lanez to spend 13 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, according to a Sentencing Memorandum filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Ontario native, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty in December of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He has been in custody at the Men’s Central Jail in L.A. since the verdict.

The maximum Lanez could get is 22 years and eight months in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 13.

Prosecutors urged Judge David Herriford to consider that Lanez has not taken responsibility for his actions ("The Court may also consider the defendant’s lack of remorse as a basis to deny probation") and they pointed out that he repeatedly violated court orders and made social media posts that “re-traumatized” Megan.

“The defendant actively invited harassment of the victim by spreading misinformation to his large following in an effort to galvanize the public against the victim and even the prosecution team without any regard to the dangers it posed to the parties nor the impact it would have on the victim,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant has weaponized misinformation to his large following to such a degree that it has left a lasting impact on the victim.”

In February, Megan wrote in Elle about her mental health struggles after she was shot. “The truth is that I started falling into a depression. I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore.”

The rap star said she was done talking publicly about the incident. “I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again,” she wrote.

Lanez has released seven studio albums since 2016 and has collected three consecutive JUNO Awards for Rap Recording of the Year. He also earned the JUNO for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for a collaboration with Jessie Reyez and Tainy.