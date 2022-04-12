PSY Announces New Music Is Coming

Don’t say you weren’t warned.

PSY, the South Korean performer who shot to global fame a decade ago with the infectious “Gangnam Style,” announced Tuesday he is releasing new music.

The 44-year-old, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, took to social media to share news that PSY 9th is set to drop on April 29.

“PSY coming back,” read the caption on a 2013 video clip in which PSY reflected on making “Gangnam Style.”

“To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002 and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than ‘Champion,’” he told a crowd. “With the release of ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012… I guess what I’m trying to say is perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ may be in 2022.”

PSY 9th is his first collection since 2017 and first since he founded the P Nation label.

“Gangnam Style” was the first music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube and is currently one of the biggest videos on the platform with a whopping 4.4 billion views.