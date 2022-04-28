PSY, BTS' Suga Tease Collab 'That That'

Suga of BTS has revealed how he ended up being featured on “That That,” the new track from fellow South Korean star PSY.

“To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab with,” Suga explained in a promotional video shared on social media. “It’s because I’m not usually the type to meet up with collaborators in person. But he wanted to see me in person.”

As the two worked together on producing the track – which they teased Wednesday with a 15-second clip of the music video – Suga became more involved.

PSY added that Suga not only added his voice to the song but ended up learning the “intense” choreography and co-starring in the music video. “Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply,” he explained.

“That That,” along with its video and PSY’s ninth studio album, aptly titled PSY 9th, are due out Saturday at 5 a.m. ET. It is his first collection of music since 2017.

PSY’s “Gangnam Style” was the first music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube and is currently one of the biggest videos on the platform with a whopping 4.4 billion views.