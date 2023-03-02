Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey Dies At 56

Steve Mackey, longtime bassist for English rock band Pulp, died Thursday morning at the age of 56.

"We are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband," his wife Katie Grand wrote on social media, explaining that Mackey had been hospitalized for the past three months. She did not specify the nature of his illness.

“Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered.

“He will be missed beyond words.”

Pulp also paid tribute on social media with a 2012 photo of Mackey in the mountains of South America. “We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did & it was a completely magical experience,” read the message. “Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band & We’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day.”

Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve.

Mackey joined pulp in 1988 and first played on their third album, Separations. The band went on hiatus in 2002 but Mackey returned in 2011 for a couple more years. He chose not to take part in the band’s reunion tour this summer.

Mackey also produced songs for other artists, including the title track of Arcade Fire’s 2017 album Everything Now and songs for artists like Florence + The Machine and MIA.

In 2005, Mackey had a cameo as one of The Weird Sisters in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire along with Jarvis Cocker Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Phil Selway.

Besides wife Katie, Mackey leaves behind 26-year-old son Marley as well his parents Kath and Paul and his sister Michelle.