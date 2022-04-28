Quavo To Star In 'Takeover' Flick

Migos rapper Quavo has signed on to star in the feature film Takeover, which will combine live action and CGI.

It is the first leading role for the 31-year-old, whose real name is Quavious Marshall. He’s part of the cast of the forthcoming thriller Wash Me in the River and has appeared as himself in TV shows like black-ish, Narcos: Mexico, Star and Atlanta.

According to Deadline, which was first to report the casting news, Quavo will play a recent parolee named Guy Miller who is trying to get his life in order when he gets pulled in to Atlanta’s dangerous “street takeover” scene.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo said, in a statement. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Takeover was written by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) and Brandon Easton (Marvel’s Agent Carter) and will be directed by Greg Jonkajtys.