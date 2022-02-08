Quebec Lifting Capacity Limits At Concerts

Concerts by Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and others will be allowed to go on as scheduled in Quebec, the province’s premier announced Tuesday.

François Legault said the plan is to allow full capacity at indoor concert venues beginning March 14. Currently, concert venues are limited to 50 percent capacity, up to 500 people. (Beginning Feb. 21, smaller concert venues are allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.)

Billie Eilish and Elton John postponed concerts that were scheduled for Montreal’s Bell Centre in February and early March, respectively.

The Bell Centre is scheduled to welcome Bad Bunny on March 23, country star Luke Combs on March 28 and Bieber on March 29. April shows include Mika, Chris Stapleton and James Taylor.

Place Bell in Laval, just north of Montreal, has Papa Roach on March 20. Shows in April include Judas Priest and Billy Talent with Rise Against.

Quebec City’s Videotron Centre is set to host Combs on March 26. April bookings include Billy Talent with Rise Against, Mika, Judas Priest and Imagine Dragons.

Quebec’s date for full-capacity concerts matches Ontario’s previously-announced date.