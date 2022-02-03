Quebec Mansion In Adele's 'Easy On Me' Video Up For Sale

The Quebec property where Adele shot scenes for her “Easy On Me” video has gone on the market.

The 173-acre estate in Sutton – roughly 110 km from Montreal in the Eastern Townships – is listed for just under $5.5 million.

Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès consists of six buildings, including a chapel and a “castle,” offering a total of 10 bedrooms, 10 bathroom and four powder rooms. It comes with a private vineyard with more than 7,000 vines and facilities to make wine (because..."I Drink WIne").

According to Engel & Völkers, the main residence was built in 1846 and was last renovated in 2021. It boasts a dramatic ballroom with “arched doors, glass chandeliers and a painted floral ceiling.”

Adele was at the estate last September to film her “Easy On Me” video with Canadian director Xavier Dolan.

The ballroom in the main residence. Engel & Völkers