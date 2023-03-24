Queen + Adam Lambert Returning To Canada

Queen + Adam Lambert announced Friday they are bringing an “expanded and updated” Rhapsody Tour spectacle to Canada later this year.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever,” said Brian May, in a release. “So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

They will play Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on March 31.

“I can’t wait to tour North America one more time … alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor,” Lambert said.

The Rhapsody Tour kicked off in 2019 in Vancouver and included a stop in Toronto.