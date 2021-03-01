Queen Launches 'Rock Tour' Mobile Game

Queen has come to mobile devices.

The iconic rock band, which celebrates his 50th anniversary this year, has launched Queen: Rock Tour, a mobile rhythm game that allows fans to play along to 20 of its greatest hits.

In the game, Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon perform at 10 venues around the world. Players can unlock Queen trivia and exclusive images by getting high scores.

It’s a free download for iOS and Android with in-app purchases.

“I have a huge grin on my face right now !! Tee hee,” May wrote in an Instagram post, calling it a “highly intellectual game.”

He added: “You are just a finger click away from all this delightful QUEEN escapism !!! Go !”

Cedric Ratajczak, creative director of Paris-based Gamesloft, said in a release the developer aimed to “push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career and make them perform in real-time Queen’s live music unlike ever before.

“We devoted enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and artistry to craft a fitting tribute to one of the most significant bands in rock history.”

Watch a promo trailer for Queen: Rock Tour below: