Queen Releases 'Face It Alone' With Freddie Mercury

Queen has released “Face It Alone,” the first song with the distinctive voice of Freddie Mercury in more than eight years.

Mercury died in November 1991 at 45.

“We’d kind of forgotten about this track,” said drummer Roger Taylor, in a release, “but there it was, this little gem. It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

“Face It Alone” was recorded during the 1988 sessions for Queen’s 13th studio album The Miracle but didn’t make the cut. It will be included on The Miracle Collector’s Edition boxset, due out Nov. 18, which boasts several previously unreleased tracks. The song will also be available on 7” vinyl.

“I’m happy that our team were able to find this track,” said guitarist Brian May. “After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us …yes, Deacy is there too…working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed...until now!”

Queen previously shared “Let Me in Your Heart Again,” “Love Kills” and “There Must Be More to Life Than This” with Mercury’s vocals on 2014’s Queen Forever collection.

Watch the lyric video for “Face It Alone” below: