Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Added To U.S. National Recording Registry

A Queen classic and an ‘80s anthem by Journey are among the recordings chosen to be added this year to the U.S. National Recording Registry, it was announced Wednesday.

The 1975 hit “Bohemian Rhapsody” and 1981’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” are on a list that spans nearly nine decades.

“That song, over the years, has become something that has a life of its own,” former Journey frontman Steve Perry said, in a release. “It’s about the people who’ve embraced it and found the lyrics to be something they can relate to and hold onto and sing.”

Also being added are the 1989 Bonnie Raitt album Nick of Time as well as recordings by Wu-Tang Clan, The Four Tops, A Tribe Called Quest, Ricky Martin, Alicia Keys and Linda Ronstadt.

According to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, about 1,000 nominations were submitted by the public this year.

“The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation’s history and culture through recorded sound,” she said, in a release. “The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings.”

Here is the list of music recordings being added:

“Harlem Strut” — James P. Johnson (1921)

“Walking the Floor Over You” — Ernest Tubb (1941) (single)

“Jesus Gave Me Water” — The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single)

Ellington at Newport — Duke Ellington (1956) (album)

We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite — Max Roach (1960) (album)

“The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole (1961) (single)

Tonight’s the Night — The Shirelles (1961) (album)

“Moon River” — Andy Williams (1962) (single)

In C — Terry Riley (1968) (album)

“It’s a Small World” — The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single)

“Reach Out, I’ll Be There” — The Four Tops (1966) (single)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen (1975) (single)

“Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey (1981) (single)

Canciones de Mi Padre — Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album)

Nick of Time — Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album)

The Low End Theory — A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album)

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album)

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club (1997) (album)

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” — Ricky Martin (1999) (single)

Songs in A Minor — Alicia Keys (2001) (album)