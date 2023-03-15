Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles

Queen’s guitarist is now Sir Brian May.

The 75-year-old was knighted on Tuesday by King Charles during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

“No words,” May captioned a photo on Instagram.

When the honour was announced in December, the musician told The Associated Press the title will give him a little more clout. “Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it’s Sir Brian on the phone,” he joked.

May became a Knight Bachelor for his services to charity and the music industry. Other music stars who have been honoured with the title include Elton John, Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney.

With Queen, May performed at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Platinum Jubilee last year.