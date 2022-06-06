Queen To Share Previously Unheard Song

Roger Taylor and Brian May, the surviving members of Queen, have said they found a previously unreleased song recorded by the band with former frontman Freddie Mercury.

"We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor told BBC Radio 2. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions.”

Taylor said the track, a “very passionate piece” titled “Face It Alone,” will likely be out in September.

The Miracle, Queen’s 13th studio album, was released in 1989. It was recorded in England and Switzerland.

May said the song was “kind of hiding in plain sight.”

He explained: “We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’ But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this.’ It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Since Mercury’s death in 1991, Queen has shared several previously unreleased songs, including on the 2014 compilation album Queen Forever.