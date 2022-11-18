R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At 28

R&B singer B. Smyth, who recorded tracks featuring artists like Future and Young Thug, died Thursday morning at 28.

Smyth, whose real name was Brandon Smith, lost his battle with the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis.

The Florida native launched a music career by sharing covers on YouTube. He signed with Motown Records in 2012 and released the single “Leggo” ft. 2 Chainz followed by his debut EP The Florida Files, which included “Win Win” ft. Future.

Smyth went on to release collaborations with Young Thug (“Creep”) and Rick Ross (“Gold Wrappers”). His most recent single, “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2” came out in September.

“He would always want to do his best to put out the best content,” Denzil said in a video message posted on Instagram.

“On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.”