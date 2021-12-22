R&B Singer Maeta Bitten By Snake During Video Shoot

R&B singer Maeta got nipped by a snake during a recent music video shoot, she revealed in an Instagram post this week.

The 21-year-old, who is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, shared a clip of the scary moment and captioned it: “What I go through to make videos for y’all.”

Maeta is laying on the floor with a black snake on her chest as a handler reaches down to place a white snake on her. Suddenly, the black snake lunges at her and appears to get its fangs into her chin.

The singer was not injured.

Watch the frightening moment below: