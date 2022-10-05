R&B Star Miguel's Wife Files For Divorce

Singer Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi filed for divorce Tuesday after almost three years of marriage.

The couple, who dated for a decade before tying the knot in November 2018, announced their separation last September. “Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” their rep told People at the time. “The couple both wish each other well.”

But, earlier this year, photos of the pair vacationing together appeared on their Instagram accounts. They were last photographed at a public event in July.

According to TMZ, Mandi did not specify on her application for divorce when the couple split. Instead, the 36-year-old model wrote “TBD.”

Mandi indicated the couple has a prenuptial agreement.

“I don’t want it all .. I just want what’s meant for me,” she captioned a set of photos on Instagram on Tuesday. Late last month, she shared: “On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self … She’s still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this.”

Miguel, whose full name is Miguel Pimentel, met Mandi (aka Nazanin Aliza Mandighomi) on the set of the video for his song “Getcha Hands Up.” He popped the question in January 2016.

The 36-year-old singer has not commented on the divorce filing.