R&B Star Omarion: 'I Am Not A Variant'

R&B singer Omarion’s music might be infectious but he wants people to know that he’s not.

“I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer, not a viral variant,” the 37-year-old explained in a video clip for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve been getting a lot of DMs. Don’t be disrespectful, OK?”

The former B2K frontman was addressing jokes on social media about his name and that of the newest COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Omarion posted the clip – and two others – on TikTok.

“Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist – not a variant,” he says. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days.

“Nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music.”