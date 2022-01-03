R&B Star Omarion: 'I Am Not A Variant'
R&B singer Omarion’s music might be infectious but he wants people to know that he’s not.
“I, Omarion, am a musician and entertainer, not a viral variant,” the 37-year-old explained in a video clip for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. “I’ve been getting a lot of DMs. Don’t be disrespectful, OK?”
@omarion Just in case you didn’t get the message. @NYRE ♬ Mutual (feat. Wale) - Omarion
The former B2K frontman was addressing jokes on social media about his name and that of the newest COVID-19 variant, Omicron.
Omarion posted the clip – and two others – on TikTok.
“Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist – not a variant,” he says. “So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don’t have to isolate for five days.
“Nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music.”
@omarion #omarion #omnicron #happynewyear ♬ original sound - Omarion
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Omarion