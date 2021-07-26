R. Kelly Accused Of Sex Assault On Teen Boy

R. Kelly, who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has been accused of having sexual contact with a teenaged boy nearly 15 years ago.

U.S. federal prosecutors submitted new allegations against the R&B singer in a court filing on Friday in hopes of showing a jury that the acts he was charged with last year “were not isolated events and were part of a larger pattern.”

Prosecutors said Kelly invited a 17-year-old aspiring musician to his studio in Chicago after meeting him at a McDonald’s in December 2006. They allege Kelly asked the boy what he was willing to do to make it in the music business and then had sexual contact with him.

The boy later introduced Kelly to a male friend, with whom the singer allegedly had a sexual relationship. Kelly is also accused of videotaping the two boys in sexual encounters with others, including some of his girlfriends.

Kelly, who is known for hits like “Trapped in the Closet” and “I Believe I Can Fly,” will soon stand trial on the federal charges in New York City in a case that involves six women and girls and is facing other sex charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He has pleaded not guilty.