R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Child Pornography Charges

R. Kelly was found guilty Wednesday of six of 13 charges he faced in Chicago, including coercing minors into sex acts and producing child sexual abuse imagery.

The 55-year-old singer, who was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York last year, now faces a sentence of between 10 and 90 years.

The verdict came after about 11 hours of deliberations and, according to reporters who were in the courtroom, Kelly had no discernible reaction.

Kelly was accused of engaging in sex acts with five minors and recording some of the abuse on video. Jurors heard from four women who said they were sexually abused by the singer when they were underage. Kelly did not testify in his own defence.

Kelly is a successful Grammy-winning R&B artist best known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly,” “Bump n’ Grind” and “Ignition (Remix).” He also did collaborations with a long list of artists, including Canada’s Céline Dion and Justin Bieber and produced several tracks for Michael Jackson and acts like B2K, Toni Braxton and Whitney Houston.