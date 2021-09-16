Rachel Platten Welcomes Baby No. 2

Singer-songwriter Rachel Platten on Wednesday shared a pair of photos of her newborn daughter – her second child with husband Kevin Lazan.

“Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labour,” the 40-year-old “Fight Song” singer captioned the pics. “When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me ‘we can do this mama, we can do this.’

“So i kept going one contraction at a time. I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family.”

Platten went public with her pregnancy in April.

The couple welcomed Violet Skye in January 2019.

Last year, Platten and illustrator Marcin Piwowarski published You Belong, a picture book described as “a warm and loving message of welcome to newborn babies.”