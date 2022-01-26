Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Charged With Battery

Slim Jxmmi, one half of Rae Sremmurd, was arrested early Tuesday for an alleged assault on the mother of his son.

Miami-Dade Police Department said the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Aaquil Brown, was charged with one count of battery. He was released on a $1,500 U.S. bond.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at an apartment around 5 a.m. The female victim (known as Kee) allegedly accused Brown of grabbing her hair and pulling her extensions out when she tried to move their infant son into a bedroom.

Brown allegedly chased the woman around the apartment to get her phone, which she was using to record the alleged altercation. He is accused of kicking a door in and throwing the phone from a balcony.

According to police, Kee had scratch marks on her chest.

But, on Instagram, she denied that she was a victim. “I told you guys he did not hit me,” she wrote. “Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It's our sons (sic) first birthday tomorrow, what's wrong with y’all?”

In 2020, gossip site The Shade Room reported that Brown allegedly punched Kee in the face during an altercation in July 2020, when she was six months pregnant, resulting in the loss of two teeth and a bone fracture.