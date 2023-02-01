Rage Against The Machine, Iron Maiden Among 2023 Rock Hall Nominees

Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes and Iron Maiden are among the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The list, revealed on Wednesday morning, also has Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon and the late George Michael.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” said chairman John Sykes, in a release. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

More than half of the nominees – Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon – made the list for the first time.

To be eligible for induction, an act’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years earlier. This is the first year The White Stripes and Elliott are eligible.

Inductees will be announced in May. Fans can have their say via online voting and the top five artists will be considered along with ballots from Rock Hall voters.