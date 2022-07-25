Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello Tackled In Toronto

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was tackled by a member of his band’s crew Saturday night during a concert in Toronto.

Near the end of the show, a fan jumped on stage and ran towards Morello. A quick-thinking bodyguard rushed to protect the 58-year-old musician but ended up taking him down.

RATM frontman Zack de la Rocha noticed the commotion and shouted at his bandmates to “Hold up!” Morello quickly stood up and raised his arms in the air to let the crowd know he was okay.

The band finished performing “Killing in the Name.”

On social media, RATM has not commented on the incident.