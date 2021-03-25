'Rainbow Connection' Added To U.S. National Recording Registry

Kermit the Frog’s “Rainbow Connection” and Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 are two of 25 recordings that will be added this year to the U.S Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

“Well, gee, it’s an amazing feeling to officially become part of our nation’s history,” Kermit said, in a statement. "It’s a great honour and I am thrilled – I am thrilled! – to be the first frog on the list!”

“Rainbow Connection” was written by Paul Williams and Kenneth Ascher for 1979’s The Muppet Movie.

It was a good day for songs about rainbows. Israel Kamakawiwo’ole's 1993 medley "Somewhere Over the Rainbow”/”What A Wonderful World” also made the cut.

Other songs on the list include “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang and “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle. Jackson Browne’s album Late For The Sky, Jimmy Cliff’s The Harder They Come and Illmatic by Nas are also being added.

“The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years,” explained Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, in a release.

About 900 recordings were nominated by the public.